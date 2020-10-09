Mandaue City has seven new cases, five recoveries in latest COVID count

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Mandaue City logged seven new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) while five recovered as of Thursday, October 8, 2020.

According to data released by the city’s Public Information Office Facebook page on Thursday night, Mandaue City now has a total of 119 active cases.

The seven additional confirmed cases are from barangays Pagsabungan (3), Canduman (2), Tipolo (1), and Looc (1).

The five recoveries are from barangays Banilad (3), Subangdaku (1), and Paknaan (1).

The total recovery count stands at 2,085 The number of COVID-19 related deaths remain at 143.

The “PIO cotinues to remind the public that statistics on death is not reported on a daily basis.

“It is a consolidation of COVID-related or incidental deaths. This is because COVID-related or incidental deaths are officially encoded only upon confirmation, or verification, through the availability of death certificates,” the post reads.

/bmjo