Talisay City’s latest COVID-19 update: One new case, one recovery

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City recorded one new Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) case and one recovery based on its latest update as of October 7, 2020.

The city has been recording less than three cases per day since the start of October 2020.

According to a post on the Facebook page of the City of Talisay Public Information Office, the active cases remain at 18 out of the total 973 cases, while the recoveries have reached 859 for a recovery rate of 88 percent.

The new case is that of a 40-year-old from Barangay San Roque, who was swabbed last October 6, 2020, as compliance for travel requirements.

The active cases are distributed among Barangays Candulawan, Cansojong, Dumlog, Lagtang, Lawaan I, Lawaan II, Lawaan III, Linao, Mohon, Poblacion, and San Roque.

Only half of the city’s 22 barangays currently have active cases.

No new deaths have been recorded in the lates update, maintaining the toll at 96 for a death rate of 10 percent.

