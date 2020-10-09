Ex-convict arrested again

CEBU CITY, Philippines—It seems that selling drugs is a hard habit to break for Eduardo Templa Sambilad.

This after the 38-year-old ex-convict was arrested anew by personnel of the Intelligence Unit of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Nangka, Barangay Estaca, Compostela town in northern Cebu at around 2 a.m on Friday, October 9, 2020.

Sambilad, considered a high-value individual, was arrested with two cohorts identified as Marjorie Apas Danlag, 43, and Dongelito Torion Arnado, 43, all from Barangay Estaca.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Korret, head of the Intelligence Unit, they found out during the course of their investigation that Sambilad is an ex-convict, imprisoned for an illegal drug case and was released in 2018.

“Dati yan nakulong for 8 years sa CPDRC (Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center). Lumaya nung 2018,” said Korret.

(He was jailed for eight years at the CPDRC. He was released in 2018.)

Korret said they were able to verify the reports about the illegal drug transactions of Sambilad and his cohorts after putting them under surveillance for a month.

At least 105 grams of suspected shabu worth P714,000 were confiscated during the operation.

Korret said that Sambilad can dispose 200 grams in 5 to 7 days and his areas of disposal are in Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Mandaue City and some areas in Cebu City.

/bmjo