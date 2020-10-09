80 residents evacuated from landslide-affected Sitio Lupa in Brgy Sapangdaku

CEBU CITY, Philippines –A total of 13 families consisting of 80 individuals were told to vacate their homes in Sitio Lupa in the mountain barangay of Sapangdaku in Cebu City Friday night, October 9, after the area that they occupy was declared a “hazard zone.”

The evacuees were accommodated at the barangay hall where they will be made to spend the night, said Ramil Ayuman, the officer-in-charge of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).

Ayuman said that six of the families were affected by the landslide that was first reported in the area Thursday night, Oct. 8.

The seven others were preemptively evacuated because of the ongoing soil movement there.

Ayuman said there are a total of 24 homes in the area.

“Unang ni landslide gabii ang maong dapit ug karon padayon paglihok sa yuta tungod sa sunod sunod uwan,” he said.

(Landslide was first reported in the area Thursday night while the movement of soil continues as a result of the constant rains.)

Ayuman said that the affected families already received relief goods and evacuation kits from the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS).

The evacuees, he said, will be asked to stay at the barangay hall while they assess the situation in Sitio Lupa.

He said that the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) also sent heavy equipment to remove loose soil that covers a portion of the community road. / dcb