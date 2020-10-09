PRO-7 seizes 20 pieces of loose firearms from ‘notorious’ gun dealer

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police arrested a ‘notorious’ gun dealer for the possession of 20 pieces of loose firearms, some of which were found to be replicas of firearms that were registered to ARMSCOR.

Ahmed Martel was arrested in a police operation in Sitio Cogon, Barangay Guinsay in Danao City at about 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 8.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), they are now investigating how Martel managed to replicate the firearms that were bought by a security agency that is based in Koronadal City in South Cotabato.

“Remember, if you have this kind of seized firearms, this is a non-bailable offense, I think this is the biggest haul in one day in one operation by any police unit here in Central Visayas,” Ferro said.

During their initial investigation, Ferro said they learned that some of the firearms that were confiscated from Martel’s possession were replicas of firearms that were registered to ARMSCOR and which the firearms manufacturing company sold to the Titanium Security Agency that is based in Koronadal City.

He presented the confiscated firearms to the Cebu media on Friday afternoon, Oct. 9.

“These firearms are a possible duplication, a double of the legitimate firearms that are licensed. We will coordinate with the security agency that has this firearms record in the explosives office and accordingly from Koronadal in Region 12,” Ferro said.

The confiscated firearms included 15 pieces of .9mm caliber pistol, six pieces of which have ARMSCOR markings and serial numbers; one .45 caliber pistol; two shotguns; and two .38 caliber revolvers.

Joel Antonio Concepcion, ARMSCOR Shooting Center’s general manager, said they had their firearms registered at Camp Crame.

He clarified that the replicas confiscated by PRO-7 did not come from their company.

Ferro said that Martel used to work for a dressed chicken company before his contract ended four years ago. He does not discount the possibility that Martel joined the gun-smuggling business after he lost his job.

He said that they continue to question Martel to get more information on his employer, the source of the firearms that he sells, and his clients. / dcb