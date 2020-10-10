Cebu’s Sumilon Island shortlisted in international luxury awards

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Another popular tourist destination in Cebu has been nominated for a prestigious international award for luxurious getaways.

Destination Deluxe has shortlisted Sumilon Island in southern Cebu in their ‘Private Island of the Year’ category for the Destination Deluxe Awards 2020.

The 24-hectare coral island, hosted by Bluewater Sumilon Resort, is located a few kilometers off the coast of Barangay Tan-awan in Oslob town in southeastern Cebu.

Aside from a white-sandbar and its proximity to whale-shark (butanding in Cebuano) watching activities, the island has been a popular pick among local and foreign tourists as a ‘quick getaway’ from the hustle and bustle of Metro Cebu as well as world-class diving spots surrounding it.

Bluewater Sumilon, in a statement issued on October 9, 2020, said they are “honored to be acknowledged among the world’s best.”

“We share this moment with those who visited and supported us through the years. And, high praises to the men and women of Bluewater Sumilon Island Resort for their stewardship in keeping the island a solace for those who seek it,” they said.

Sumilon will be competing against Pamalican Island hosted by Amanpulo, Banwa Private Island in Palawan, Turks and Caicos by COMO Parrot Cay, Baa Atoll in Maldives by Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas, and another by Four Seasons Private Island at Voavah, Kokomo Private Island in Fiji, South Malé Atoll in Maldives by Naladhu, Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands, Koh Kood in Thailand by Soneva Kiri, and Velaa Private Island in Noonu Atoll in Maldives.

Destination Deluxe is a travel and wellness publication as well as a booking a platform that caters to luxury resorts and hotels, destinations, retreats, and spas from around the world.

“The Destination Deluxe Awards honor the leaders and pioneers in wellness and travel. The prestigious Awards celebrate the hotels, spas, treatments, skincare and wellness brands that drive the remarkable luxury standard of these industries,” Destination Deluxe said.

An advisory that was posted on its official website says that winners for this year’s Destination Deluxe Awards will be announced in November.

Earlier, Condé Naste Traveler also recognized Cebu and the Visayas as the top island destination in Asia.

