Break time means Tiktok time for this security guard from Butuan City

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Tiktok has just reinvented the game on social media.

Who could have expected a Fleetwood Mac song, “Dreams”, to top the charts again after 40 years? Well, Tiktok made it happen. In Butuan City, Tiktok made a security guard with his dance entry of him making work and play more entertaining, even famous.

Arnel Penida is the viral security guard doing a Tiktok dance while manning a dialysis center in Butuan City.

Netizen Matet Gerona, 21, uploaded the video of Penida whom she caught dancing gracefully for his Tiktok acocunt.

And not just for a few followers, but apparently Penida is Tiktok famous as he has 400,000 plus followers on the social networking site.

Gerona was accompanying a dialysis patient at that time when she stumbled on Penida’s dance moves.

Don’t worry, Penida did his Tiktok moment on his break.

Watch:

Kuya guard the Tiktorerist WATCH: Tiktok game is real! Watch Arnel Pineda, a security guard from Butuan City, strut his moves as he balances work and play with his Tiktok entries! The video of Pineda which ka-Siloy Matet Gerona uploaded on her Facebook page on October 6 has garnered so much attention online. Who wouldn’t want to praise Penida’s dance moves, right? If you have interesting stories, photos or videos share these with us and let’s spread good vibes! | Video from Matet Gerona via Immae Lachica #CDNDigital 由 CDN Digital 發佈於 2020年10月9日 星期五

After recording his dance moves, Gerona immediately uploaded the video on October 6 which then garnered so much attention online.

With almost 80,000 shares Penida noticed the video and sent a message to Gerona saying how happy he was about the video.

“He said that he is happy to make people happy, and that this was also his way of destressing at work,” she said.

Curious of Kuya Guard’s Tiktok’s entries?

Check him out in his Tiktok account, @ryniel penida.

Strut those moves, Arnel, and let them drool on your talent in entertaining! /dbs