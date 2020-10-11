Mandaue City recovery rate now at 89%

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Mandaue City’s recovery rate is now at 89 percent as the city’s total recoveries near 2,100.

The Mandaue City Public Information Office on Saturday reported two new recoveries and one new case of the viral infection.

According to the city’s COVID-19 bulletin for October 10, the new infection is from the community and is tagged as patient MC2395. The patient is a 36-year-old male from Barangay Tabok.

“DRRMO personnel are set to decontaminate the area involved. Tracing of the patient’s contacts are also being done as of writing,” the city’s PIO said in its update on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, the two new recoveries are patients MC 2337 from Barangay Canduman and MC2101 from Barangay Tipolo.

The new recoveries bring the total count of COVID-19 recoveries to 2,092 or 89 percent of the 2,343 total number of cases in the city.

With the new recoveries and case added, the remaining active case in the city is now down to 103. Mandaue City has also logged a total of 148 deaths related to COVID-19 in the past six months or since the onset of the outbreak. / dcb