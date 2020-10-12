Worlds 2020: Top Esports and DRX Secure Last Spots at Quarterfinals

The East is looking to continue their dominance in Worlds 2020 as Top Esports and DRX are the last teams to qualify for the playoffs in the Group Stage.

Group D went almost as expected barring an upset from FlyQuest taking down Top Esports in the last day of the Group Stage. Throughout groups, Top Esports asserted their dominance against the rest of the competition with their crisp play. Meanwhile, DRX handily took down FlyQuest and Unicorns of Love, but could never find the opportunity to strike Top Esports down.

FlyQuest ended their groups performance with a 3-3 record, almost qualifying for playoffs if they were able to defeat DRX in Day 8. As teams head into the quarterfinals, the qualified teams will be wary of Top Esports as they have shown that they are definitely to be feared as one of the tournament favorites.

Final Standings of Group

1.Top Esports (5-1)

2.DRX (4-2)

3. FlyQuest (3-3)

4. Unicorns of Love (0-6)

The Quarterfinals of Worlds 2020 resumes on October 15 at 4 p.m. with Top Esports, DRX, FlyQuest, and the Unicorns of Love battling it out in Group D. Follow all the action live on LoL Esports, Twitch, or YouTube.