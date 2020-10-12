Bilibid inmate tagged in P47-M shabu haul dies of heart attack

By: Tetch Torres-Tupas - Inquirer.net | October 12,2020 - 07:48 AM

MANILA, Philippines — A convicted drug lord died of a heart attack inside the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) Friday.

Sources said the inmate, identified as Rustico Ygot, was confined at Dorm 4C2 of the Maximum Security Compound inside the NBP.

Ygot was convicted in 2013 and is a known member of the Batang Cebu Gang.

Last month, Ygot was tagged in the P47.6-million shabu haul in Cebu City.

Officials of the Bureau of Corrections have yet to confirm Ygot’s death. Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said he will verify the information.