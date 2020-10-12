Akiko Solon Lockdown: Music Playlist

While many turn to learning new hobbies this quarantine period, there are some the lingers and rekindle their faith to the Lord in as a way of coping the pandemic.

26 year-old singer and actress Akiko Solon is no exception. In her episode with CDN Digital’s Lockdown: A Break from the outbreak series, Solon shared how her faith in God kept her in peace while being stuck at home.

In her jamming session Solon encourages viewers to keep their faith in God while they continue to face trying times.

“Have more time to talk to god, and like me pray the rosary every night,” Solon shares.

Besides praying, Solon also shares that he has been putting up her own vlog as a way of keeping in touch with her fans. Solon who played Lucy in ABS-CBN’s “Pasion de Amor” told CDN Digital that she shad also been doing song covers.

She also reminds everyone to find time to check ones physical and mental health.

“Kay sa ka busy nato sa work, sa life., Wala natay time usahay to ask ourselves, if okay ta. If kumusta atong nafeel. What we think is for us to be okay kay mukayod lang jud for the future. We keep ourselves busy jud. Not knowing na dili na diay ta okay,” she said.

For her future plans, Solon said that she first has to unwind and have time for herself when the pandemic is over.

While we continue to navigate the uncertainties this pandemic brought us, we tried to score her energy and ask for a playlist she can share to help us get through rough times.

Here’s a list of tunes she suggests to help one go through the many moods isolation can bring:

/dbs