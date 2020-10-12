Lyceum of the Philippines – Davao is now powered by Smart

Incoming and returning students of Lyceum of the Philippines – Davao will receive a SmartBro Pocket Wi-Fi unit for free as part of their Student Starter Kits this semester. The school has partnered with Smart Communications, Inc. for the distribution of the items. Free LTE SIM upgrades were also provided to the school’s faculty and students.

“We wanted to ease the transition of our students to online classes. We opted to have our classes fully online for now to ensure everyone’s safety during the pandemic. We will only resume face-to-face classes if it’s certifiably safe to do so,” said Denice Leigh Canque, LPU Davao’s Finance Chief Officer when they chose to provide a pocket wifi unit for all their students.

LPU Davao is also powered by #SmartInfocast, a web-based SMS broadcasting platform that the school will use to deliver updates and official announcements for all their constituents.

“We are grateful for the support extended to our school. We look forward to more activities and partnership with Smart,” said Frenchmel Velasquez, LPU Davao’s Marketing Supervisor.