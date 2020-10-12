Here is the list of people we meet at the airport. Which one do you think you are?

CEBU CITY, Philippines– We meet a lot of types of people in airports.

The silent, the noisy, the happy, and the sad, name it and airports have it.

Now that we are temporarily stuck in our own homes and can’t travel just yet, why not go down memory lane and try to remember all the people we have crossed paths with at the airport.

The entire family

This is more applicable to the Filipino family setup. Either they are sending their loved ones home or welcoming them back, everyone from the family will surely be present. Like, everyone.

First-time travelers

They will be very obvious because of their wandering eyes. These people are often seen asking every airport staff for directions, which is a good thing rather than pretending and missing your plane.

Couples

Goals! Couples sometimes dominate the airport. From new flings to old ones or even to the secret love flings, name it and the airport has it. They usually do things together, like check-in together, hold hands, drinking coffee, taking pictures, and many more.

Regular fliers

These people will have most of the staff nob, smile or greet them. They may look very intimidating too as they walk on the airport grounds as if it was their own airports. Also, most of them, they fly first class.

Backpackers

Now these travelers are the best kind of people you can meet at the airport. You’ll be amazed by their stories and how they have fit all their needs in one big backpack for a three-month trip. They usually come at the very last minute.

Balikbayans

Usually, they are the ones with big boxes with a stamped “balikbayan box” marked on them. They may be the saddest or happiest person you can meet at an airport too.

The list can go on and on.

But these are some of the more common people you get to meet at an airport. Now that you have read this, which one are you?

Not in the choices? Comment it down below and let’s talk about you as a traveller.

/bmjo