Police accreditation eyed as requirement for deliverymen

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Government officials have recommended requiring police accreditation for individuals who are planning to apply as deliverymen in Cebu City.

This was just some of the suggestions raised during a meeting that the city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) called last Friday, October 9, 2020, among firms providing delivery services.

“We met with different delivery services operating in Cebu to review and assess not just their health protocols, but also how they could ensure that what they are delivering are not contrabands,” said Councilor Joel Garganera, EOC czar and deputy chief implementer of Cebu City’s Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID).

Officials from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), and the city governments of Mandaue and Talisay also attended last Friday’s meeting.

Garganera said the decision to include delivery of contrabands in their discussion stemmed from reports that law enforcers showed about delivery services being used to move illegal drugs, such as shabu, around Cebu City.

Aside from requiring police accreditation, other recommendations made were conducting training on inspection and assessment of contrabands among drivers by PDEA and CCPO, wearing official uniforms for drivers, creating an inventory of all items used by the drivers, and proper documentation of parcels before and after delivery.

It can be recalled that last August, agents from PDEA -7 hauled at least P6.8 million worth of shabu from a man employed under a food delivery company, who had been moonlighting as a suspected drug peddler.

