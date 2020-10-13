Hermit’s Cove: One of Aloguinsan’s gems

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Ready to head down south for some beach adventures this #Tuesdayvibes?

While you think of all the countless and beautiful beaches in the south of Cebu, let CDN Digital take you to one of the gems of the town of Aloguinsan, Hermit’s Cove.

Aloguinsan is located in the southwestern part of Cebu, approximately 57 kilometers, or roughly a two-hour drive, from Cebu City. Hermit’s Cove is located along Kantabogon Road. You can get there by bus, motorcycle, or your own car with your friends and family to make it more special.

Hermit’s Cove is one of the main attractions of this town, aside from the Palawan-like Bojo River (we’ll leave that for another story.)

Hermit’s Cove gives us a sense of getting excited before getting down and dirty. Down because it takes a couple of steps down before reaching the pristine white sand beach and the crystal blue waters.

With an entrance fee of P100 pesos, you get to experience the best tropical life for the day.

Aside from lounging at the beach, you can use the vast area of white sand to camp, play outdoor games and sports to take your worries away.

The best thing before getting to the beach itself is when you get to see a glimpse of how beautiful it is from the top on your way down the paradise.

Don’t’ worry, if it is your first time to go there when times are better, you won’t get lost as this is very popular with locals and you can simply ask for directions.

Reminder to always clean as you go and to bring your sunscreen because you might not get enough of the beach.

