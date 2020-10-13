52 tourism-related establishments in Cebu given green light to resume operations

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some 52 tourism-related establishments in Cebu province have been allowed to operate while the province is under the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

The Provincial Tourism Office has released the list of the establishments in the province that already have the green light to resume operations as of October 8, 2020.

These establishments span 14 towns and cities in the province and consist of resorts, accommodation establishments, restaurants, eco-adventures, among others.

Oslob town in southern Cebu has the most number of permitted establishments with 17. These include nine resorts and eight accommodation establishments.

Last August, Oslob lead the kick-off of the reopening of the tourism industry in the province with the relaunch of its world-renowned whale shark watching activity.

Read: Oslob’s whale watching to lead reopening of Cebu’s tourism industry

In southern Cebu, the towns that already have permitted tourism establishments are Oslob, Alcoy, Barili, Boljoon, Carcar City, Dalaguete, Minglanilla, Badian, Santander, and Moalboal.

Alcoy has a total of seven permitted establishments, consisting of six resorts and one restaurant. Barili’s permitted tourism offerings are the All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) adventure and a cafe. Boljoon’s sole permitted establishment is a recreational center while four accommodation establishments and two resorts are allowed to operate in Dalaguete.

One beach resort is also allowed to operate in Santander while there are three resorts and three accommodation establishments that are allowed to operate in Moalboal. Three eco-tourism adventures were also permitted to operate in the southwestern Cebu town of Badian.

In Carcar City, only one accommodation establishment has been allowed to operate while another recreational center is allowed to operate in Minglanilla.

In the north, an eco-adventure park is allowed to operate in Danao City. San Remigio has three resorts that are allowed to operate while Daanbantayan in the northern tip of the province has one resort that has been allowed to operate.

/bmjo