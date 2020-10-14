Labella okays joint venture deal for digital traffic system upgrade project

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella has issued a notice to proceed for the joint venture agreement (JVA) between the city and two companies that will update the 30-year-old traffic system of the city.

The two companies, Cylix Technologies, Inc. and Triune Electronic Systems, Inc. will be working together with the city to develop a digital system for the traffic including vehicle detection, license plate recognition, speed cameras, digital countdown timers, and modern traffic signal controllers.

These pieces of equipment and upgrades will be installed in the street crossings and intersections of the following:

1. P. del Rosario St. and Pelaez St.

2. P. del Rosario St. and Junquera St.

3. P. del Rosario St. and D. Jakosalem St.

4. P. del Rosario St. and Sikatuna-T. Padilla Streets

5. Gen. Maxilom Ave. and D. Jakosalem St.

6. Gen. Maxilom Ave. and F. Ramos St.

7. Gen. Maxilom Ave. and Juana Osmeña St.

8. Gen. Maxilom Ave. and Gorordo Ave.-Echavez St.

9. Gen. Maxilom Ave. and San Jose St.

10. Gen. Maxilom Avenue and Gotianuy St.

11. Gen. Maxilom St. and A. Soriano St.

12. Gen. Maxilom Ave. and S. Osmeña Ave.

13. Juan Luna Ave. and A. Soriano Ave.

14. Juan Luna Ave. and S. Osmeña Ave.

15. Juan Luna Ave. and F. Cabahug St.-Cardinal Rosales

16. Gen. Maxilom Ave. and J.C. Vera St. and Benedicto St.

17. Gen. Maxilom Ave. and M.J. Cuenco

18. M.J. Cuenco and Pope John Paul II Ave.

The smart surveillance solution will use underground fiber-optic networks to monitor the streets through a new command center that the city will build to manage the digital system.

“This advanced traffic system with smart surveillance solutions will utilize an underground fiber-optic network and will be monitored through a newly built Command Center that will act as a central hub for the different agencies involved in the traffic management in Cebu City.”

“I am personally excited for this project which I believe will benefit the Cebuanos who commute every day for work, school, and their daily business,” said the mayor.

The project has been given P238.56 million budget from the city’s 2020 annual budget and is expected to jumpstart anytime soon.

The city has allotted P500 million in total to solve the traffic since 2019 after more than 80 traffic lights in the city malfunctioned in August 2019 causing massive traffic jams around the city./dbs

Read: Cebu City traffic lights fixed but congestion remains