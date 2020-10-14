CCTV cameras installed in Lapu City Hall compound

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Around 32 CCTV cameras were installed in different offices of the city hall compound here as a measure to help solve crimes that might transpire in the future.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said that these CCTV cameras were pulled out from the isolation facility at the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital since these were not used due to the low number of patients that were admitted there.

The mayor resorted to this after three offices in the city hall compound were burglarized by still unknown suspects.

“Na-install naning mga CCTVs (The CCTVs are installed) and they are now functional,” Chan said.

Meanwhile, Chan said that they would also try to find out who unplugged the CCTV camera in the hallway of the City Civil Registrar’s Office after the mayor found out that it was still functional.

“Mao nang nahibulong ta kun kinsa’y nag-ibot sa plug sa CCTV camera nga mogana man diay to siya,” he added.

(That’s what we’re wondering about who unplugged the CCTV camera when it was still working.)

Chan also ordered the security guards assigned during nighttime to check different offices and not just in the city hall’s main building. Currently, there are eight security guards assigned at night in the city hall compound.

Police Captain Alcon Escosura, chief of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Station 3, told CDN Digital that they were now disregarding burglary and now focusing on theft due to the absence of any signs of forced entry in the City Civil Registrar’s Office.

Escosura also revealed that they had also collected fingerprint samples of six employees of the office, to match this to the fingerprints that they had found inside the City Civil Registrar’s Office.

To recall, around P100,000 worth of cash were taken by still unknown suspects, after the incident was discovered on Monday, October 12, 2020.

Last September 25, a burglary incident was also discovered in the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) and on October 3, another burglary was discovered in the City Health Department office.

