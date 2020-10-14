Lapu police has persons of interest in lawyer’s ambush

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The investigators of Station 2 of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) now have persons of interest who may be involved in the attempted ambush of Lawyer James Joseph Gupana.

The investigator of the case, who asked not to be named, told CDN Digital on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, that he had the chance to talk to Gupana about the incident last October 10, 2020.

According to the investigator, Gupana was able to tell him about some previous cases of his work which may have something to do with the attempt on his life. He was able to give names of some persons he is suspicious with, the investigator said.

However, the assigned investigator said this is still a subject for verification.

“Duda lang man ning Attorney and wala paman tay evidence atoa usa nga iverify,” said the investigator.

(This is just the suspicion of the attorney and we con’t really have evidence so we have to verify this first.)

This persons of interest, according to the investigator, could be the persons behind the ambush and not the motorcycle riding gunmen who fired at Gupana.

It can be recalled that Gupana was heading to his office in Mandaue City on board his vehicle when the assailants fired at his vehicle. Gupana sustained wounds on his body.

The investigator said that they are focusing on the work of Gupana as the motive for the ambush after learning of some of the cases Gupana handled. Investigators also learned that Gupana also had an attempt of his life 15 years ago in Barangay Basak.

“Amoang gina check sa karon kaning mga previous cases kay wala man pud lain ni nga threat daw nadawat si Attorney,” said the investigator.

(We’re checking on the previous cases he handled because he did not receive any other threats.)

As for the motorcycle riding gunmen, the investigator said he has asked the cybercrime office of the police here in Central Visayas to try to enhance the footage taken from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) of the actual shooting incident acquired by authorities from a private individual.

The said footage may lead to some clues on who the assailants are.

As of this posting, policemen were assigned to watch over the hospital where Gupana is currently admitted to.

/bmjo