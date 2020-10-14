Dolomite washed out? DENR says it was only covered by ‘black sand’

MANILA, Philippines — The crushed dolomite laid over a portion of the Manila Bay coastline was not washed out but was only covered by the thick black sand from the sea, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said Wednesday.

In a televised briefing, DENR spokesperson Benny Antiporda said it is a “lie” to say that the crushed dolomite that was dumped on a portion of the bay’s coastline to simulate a “white sand” beach, was washed out.

“Nakita po na puro kasinungalingan yung lumabas na nag-wash out yung white sand natin,” Antiporda said in a televised briefing.

(Our white sand supposedly washed out was only a lie.)

“Ang nangyari po talaga is wash in. Pumasok po yung itim na buhangin at pumatong sa white dolomite,” he explained.

(It was washed in. The black sand covered the white dolomite.)

Antiporda explained that the beachfront must be maintained, but this has yet to be done since the portion of Manila Bay that is under makeover remains under the jurisdiction of the contractor.

“Talaga pong mine-maintain ito. Kaya po hindi pa mine-maintain ngayon dahil it is still under the jurisdiction of the contractor,” he said.

(This should be maintained. It has not been done now because it is still under the jurisdiction of the contractor.)

Previously, DENR Undersecretary Jonas Leones assured that the crushed dolomite on that portion of the Manila Bay coastline near the United States Embassy will not totally wash out despite strong waves, saying there had been “engineering interventions” put in place.