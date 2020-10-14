Flood, landslide affect 2,802 individuals in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Two thousand eight hundred two (2,802) individuals were affected by the flood and landslide caused by heavy rains last night, October 13, 2020.

This was according to a report of the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction Office (DRRMO).

The Barangays affected were Umapad, Maguikay, Tabok, Paknaan, Alang-Alang, and Casuntingan.

However, according to Felix Suico Jr., the operation head of the city’s DRRMO, that only 6 families or a total of 26 individuals from Barangay Umapad were evacuated last night because others refused to be evacuated.

” Gahi kaayu og ulo dili mo evacuate,” he said.

(They are hard headed and refused to evacuate the area.)

Evacuees are housed in Umapad Elementary School.

The city government through the City Social Welfare and Services (CSWS) has given relief goods to the evacuees.

In Sitio San Jose, Barangay Maguikay, on the other hand, a landslide destroyed 10 houses and affected 60 individuals while another landslide also destroyed or damaged two houses in Almers Compound in Barangay Tabok.

“Naa gyud sila sa kilid sa sapa ug katun’g niaging Domingo dako-dako man sad to nga baha naabtan gyud ilang saw’g mao to nidahili ang yuta. Naanod gyud sila, wa man gyod silay napunit,” said Suico.

(They live at the riverbank and during last Sunday’s heavy downpour the floodwaters reach the floor of their houses causing the soil to loosen and slide down to the river. Their houses were carried away by the river. They could not save any of their belongings.)

Suico urged and asked the residents to be vigilant and to not wait for the floodwaters to rise before they evacuate.

” Advise lang nato sa ato’ng mga kaigsu-unan hilabi na gayud diha sa daplin sa sapa or katu’ng mga areas nga humok kaayo nga mabahaan, palihug lang ayaw ninyo huwata nga mabutang sa delikado ang inyo’ng kinabuhi,” he said.

(I advise our brothers and sisters especially those living at the side of the river or in areas where it can easily be flooded, to please don’t wait for your lives to be put in danger.)

“Kun dili pa gani dako kaayo ang tubig mas maayo nga muhikling na ta sa upper ground, to kuan lang sa safety sa atong pamilya ingun man ang uban natong kaigsu-unan,” he said.

(If the water is not yet higher or deeper, it is better to move to higher ground for the safety of our families and our other fellow brothers and sisters.)