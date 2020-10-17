Land Asia unveils new website, digital event

In celebration of their 28th anniversary, Land Asia Realty & Development Corporation will be unveiling two projects they have pulled out from the back burner as they navigate towards the new normal.

Held this 20th of October 2020, Land Asia Realty through a live digital event on Facebook will re-launch “Land Asia Institute Philippines” and unveils their new website dubbed “theproperty.ph”

Land Asia Institute Philippines (LAIP) is the digital training arm of LARDC that aims to provide training and continuous professional growth among its accredited brokers and salespersons on salesmanship, taxation, online marketing platforms, real estate laws and more.

“It is important for our brokers and salespersons to acquire new knowledge and information despite the pandemic,” said Consultant Ricardo N. Inting, Land Asia’s Chairman and Founder.

The unveiling of theproperty.ph, Land Asia’s new website, provides an immersive experience on in-demand properties across the Philippines.

Its new website provides vital information about property listings, giving its brokers and salespersons, and those, who seek new ventures an easy, and information access.

“Although among old websites, which is landasia.ph, will still be there, theproperty.ph gives our brokers and salespersons convenience on property information since we are now really in the new normal,” said Inting.

Inting noted that while most companies have already made use of digital platforms even before the onset of the COVID-19, he said that the pandemic had given him and the company in general a new perspective about dealing with business.

“One thing we have learned is that although from the start it was really a change, the situation enabled us to adapt and formulate new strategies as we navigate the new normal,” he said.

With the celebration of their 28th anniversary, Land Asia Realty proves that this is a testament to all their hard work, that these uncertain times may have closed some doors, but they have also opened a new chapter in the company.

“Real estate in the new normal has become a challenge since face-to-face interaction is already being limited, but we are thankful that our brokers had strived (to turn) the tides and showed determination as we continue to move forward,” he said.

A business summit and an awarding ceremony will also be held during the celebration of their 28th anniversary and will be aired on their Facebook Page.

