One-of-a-kind modern residential development rising in Liloan, Cebu

Cebu’s newest player in the real estate industry, Vanderbuilt Properties International, offers affordable luxury living in the north.

The Preston by Vanderbuilt, a 2.3-hectare residential development, will soon rise in Liloan, Cebu as the flagship project of the rising real estate developer.

“Our vision at Vanderbuilt Properties is to offer a modern and forward-thinking solution for potential homebuyers in Cebu. We want to offer an option that connects with their avid admiration for modern architecture and design,” said Manila-based businessman Ricky Sy.

Sy said his family’s expertise and respected background in the real estate industry is what drove him to start his own company in 2016 which would offer state-of-the-art projects in the dynamic island of Cebu.

Valuable Luxurious Living

The Preston by Vanderbuilt is located in Sitio Sambag in San Vicente, Liloan. It is only a three-minute drive from the national highway.

The modern subdivision boasts of 129 semi-furnished units in a low density community highlighting contemporary living standards.

Each unit will have a floor area ranging from 117 to 167 square meters and a lot area ranging from 80 to 130 sqm.

“A lot of people we talk to want to move into their own house and lot compared to living in an apartment or condominium, because right now, it’s more crucial that they stay at home and they have a bigger property to live in and improve their quality of life,” Sy said.

All of the units are equipped with four bedrooms that comes with three toilet and baths and a car garage.

Above that, the units will also have a den area that can be converted to private spaces such as home offices to cater to the needs of those working from home due to the pandemic.

Family-friendly amenities

Aside from its strategic location and close proximity to commercial establishments, supermarkets, leisure and essential outfits, the residential development has amenities that are just a few steps away from the units.

The Preston by Vanderbuilt homeowners will enjoy exclusive world-class amenities such as a clubhouse with swimming pool, multi-purpose function rooms, a full-sized covered basketball court, landscaped parks, and a playground. These amenities can be utilized by families to unwind, to bond and to enjoy their hobbies with their loved ones without needing to go far.

To know more about The Preston by Vanderbuilt, contact their Brokers Account Manager at 0917 779 0015, 0923 455 6823, (032) 517 6809, or visit their office at JCenter Mall in Mandaue City.

“It is our goal to give starting families, overseas Filipino workers, and young professionals an affordable space where they can enjoy modern living in Cebu,” Sy added.

Committed to deliver a detailed and striking subdivision, with a 50 percent completion rate at present, The Preston by Vanderbuilt is targeted to launch by the last quarter of 2022 to the first and second quarters of 2023.

Model units will also be available for viewing for interested buyers soon in the coming weeks.

Well-priced investment

For the first sixty buyers, Vanderbuilt offers exciting deals for future homeowners.

Vanderbuilt’s Buyers’ Promo will give an all-in home appliance package just for the first sixty buyers. This includes a one-horsepower air-condition unit, a 32” flat screen television, microwave oven, washing machine, refrigerator and more that you and your family can make use of at home.

The reservation fee for future homeowners is currently priced at P25,000.

Vanderbuilt also accepts home financing options specifically through bank financing.

/bmjo