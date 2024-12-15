Vista Land scores multiple wins at Lamudi The Outlook 2024: Philippine Real Estate Awards

Lamudi The Outlook 2024: Philippine Real Estate Awards is a much-awaited annual gathering of the most prominent and respected names in the Philippine real estate industry. The awarding ceremony recently concluded at Shangri-La The Fort, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, recognizes outstanding developments in the country. Selected by an esteemed panel of judges and based on a survey of property seekers on their online real estate marketplace, Lamudi celebrates the excellence and innovation among the top developers nationwide.

Vista Land, the Philippines’ leading integrated property developer, continues to cement its reputation by securing multiple wins in the Lamudi The Outlook 2024: Philippine Real Estate Awards.

“We are deeply honored for the recognition given to us by Lamudi The Outlook 2024: Philippine Real Estate Awards. These accolades are a testament to the hard work of many individuals who have helped shape our journey as the Philippines’ leading integrated developer for nearly five decades. As the company continues to evolve and innovate, we remain dedicated to laying the foundation for communities where people can thrive, build lifelong memories, and embrace new opportunities. We are inspired to further elevate our offerings and continue contributing to the national landscape, providing Filipinos with not just houses, but homes that enrich their lives for generations to come,” Ailene Sarmiento, Vista Land Division Head for North Luzon, shared during her acceptance speech.

Laying the foundation and shaping developments for tomorrow

Vista Land was named the Best Premium House of the Year in Luzon for Camella in Provence, part of a vast 350-hectate master planned development designed in the French Mediterranean style. Located in Malolos City, Bulacan, the residential community provides a unique living experience that harmonizes with the rich heritage of the provincial capital. Its proximity to the planned international airport and infrastructure enhancements make it an ideal choice for those seeking to capitalize on the emerging prospects in the region.

Highly Commended as Premium Condo of the Year in Luzon, Hermosa by Crown Asia allows its residents access to globally oriented facilities and amenities, where prestige and distinction are not only luxuries but daily realities. Inspired by the grand estates dotting the Spanish terrain, Hermosa is designed for discerning individuals who seek to make a statement of success through their choice of residence.

Scala, the Best Mixed-Use Development of the Year in Luzon is a 21-hectare estate, boasting multiple high-rise towers within reach of Bonifacio Global City (BGC) and Circumferential Road 5 (C-5 Road). Designed as a walkable community, the estate functions as an interconnected urban hub that fosters interaction and creates opportunities for people to build meaningful connections.

The Best Mixed-Use Development of the Year in Visayas and Mindanao, Olvera is situated along Cordova-Buri Road, nestled in the heart of what is positioned to be the central business district (CBD) of Bacolod City. This master planned development features a commercial center, dining options, and premium residential properties, creating a flourishing district that seamlessly integrates professional and personal living. Olvera is conveniently close to educational centers, government institutions, tourist attractions, and key landmarks and aligning with the local vision for an urban landscape.

Soleia, Highly Commended as Premium Condo of the Year in Visayas and Mindanao, is the first pine vertical village to rise in the Caraga Region. Meaning ‘sunshine’ in Latin, it echoes the enviable weather of northeastern Mindanao and the bright spirits its people are known for. It serves as a mark for the ever-growing Butuan cityscape, with its planned multi-tower community and exclusive resort-inspired amenities all in one hectare of prime land. Soleia takes its residents closer to modern conveniences such as commercial hubs and retail complexes, leisure centers, and essential establishments such as hospitals, educational institutions, and government offices.

An investment into a better way of living

As the holding company of the housing ventures of Vista Group, Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc. is primarily engaged in developing master planned communities, horizontal properties, and the construction of vertical residences in the Philippines’ key growth areas.

Filipinos deserve the best—this driving belief has been integral to Vista Land, its day-to-day operations, and is the secret to its success. Creating better, expansive, and global-oriented offerings and experiences for its residents, as well as delivering excellent long-term investment growth for its stakeholders, has always been the impetus behind its continued evolution.

For more information on Vista Land, visit www.vistaland.com.ph and follow @VistaLandAndLifescapesOfficial.