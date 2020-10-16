VM Rama: Sinulog 2021 ‘unconventional, innovative’

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael Rama announced that the Sinulog 2021 festival has been given a go signal by the city government and the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI).

“There is definitely going to be a Sinulog 2021. An unconventional, innovative Sinulog,” said the vice mayor in a press conference on Friday, October 16, 2020.

Rama, who has been organizing the Sinulog for roughly around 15 years, said that the city will find ways to continue the festival without compromising the health of the public amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The SFI is expected to present its complete plan for the festivities next year before October ends.

“Do not worry, we can still have Sinulog through virtual or whatever innovative way.

We do not want to be conclusive, but we are definitely continuously gathering all inputs on how we can push through,” he said.

The city government is also already in talks with the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño administration for the conduct of a motorcade instead of a solemn procession.

The city wants to limit only a few people getting inside the Basilica during the novena masses from January 7 to 16, 2021.

Virtual parade

Rama said he is inclined to allow a few people to participate in the activities, but the last say on how much people will be allowed will be from the Interagency Task Force (IATF).

The goal of the SFI is to deliver the Sinulog to the public using innovative methods so as to avoid crowding.

Rama said there are now in talks of a virtual parade in place of the usual street dancing.

The details are still being ironed out, but he added that it is the most likely option.

The vice mayor also urged Cebuanos to stay tune for the updates of the Sinulog, especially on the security so they can plan their participation ahead of time.

Rama assured the public that in one way or another, the Sinulog will be realized in 2021 ahead of the Quincentennial anniversary of Christianity in the country.

/bmjo