Gov’t relaxes quarantine, persons aged 15 to 65 now allowed out

MANILA, Philippines — Persons aged 15 to 65 years old are now allowed to go out of their homes during community quarantine, Malacañang said Friday.

“Persons from 15 to 65 years of age are now allowed to go out,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

“Local government units may impose a higher age limit for minors, depending on the COVID-19 situation in their respective jurisdictions,” he added.

President Rodrigo Duterte’s Cabinet previously approved easing quarantine age restrictions.

Under the previous policy of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, those aged below 21 to above 60 years old are required to stay home with the exception of work and accessing necessities.

EDV