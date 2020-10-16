Mall sale events now allowed in GCQ, MGCQ areas

MANILA, Philippines — To spur consumer activity, the government’s task force on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has allowed shopping malls to resume sale events, Malacañang said Friday.

“Ang mga establishments at mga malls may hold activities para magkaroon ng economic o business activity, ito po yung mga sale, pero subject po ito sa DTI [Department of Trade and Industry] guideline in the operation of malls and shopping malls,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said during a televised briefing.

(Establishments and malls may hold activities to boost economic and business activity. These are the sale events, but this is subject to guidelines of the Department of Trade and Industry in the operation of malls and shopping malls.)

In a text message to INQUIRER.net, DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez confirmed that the policy is applicable to areas under both general community quarantine (GCQ) and modified GCQ areas.

The government through the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases back in May barred sale events in malls as a precaution against the transmission of the coronavirus.

As part of the gradual reopening of the economy, the IATF also authorized the DTI to adjust the permissible operational capacities of all businesses and establishments in areas under GCQ and MGCQ.