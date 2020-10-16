Two fishing boat operators fined P1.2M for ‘hulbot-hulbot’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two fishing boat operators from northern Cebu has been fined over P1.2 million for practicing Danish Seine, localyy known as “hulbot-hulbot” or “liba-liba.”

In a press statement, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Central Visayas (BFAR-7) said they were found on October 10, 2020, practicing the illegal fishing method in the towns of Bantayan and Madridejos in Bantayan Island.

The two medium-scale commercial boat operators were arrested immediately in the waters off Santa Fe town in Bantayan Island by the Fisheries Resource Protection Group (FRPG) because the practice causes destruction to the prized coral reefs in the area.

Both erring operators were also found employing unlicensed fish workers or crew.

The FRPG then filed administrative complaints before the adjudication committee secretariat headed by Lawyer Mary Rose Lituañas citing violations on certain provisions of Republic Act 10654 or “An Act to Prevent, Deter and Eliminate Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated Fishing,” which amended RA 8550 or the Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998.

The violators faced administrative liability for violating Fisheries Administrative Order (FAO) 246-1 that declares the ban of Danish Seine and modified Danish Seine fishing in Philippine waters.

The BFAR Region 7 – Adjudication Committee imposed over P1.2 million settlement fines where each violator was penalized with over P600,000 in settlement fine.

The fish catch of the two fishing boat operators was turned over to the Santa Fe Municipal government for proper disposal as well.

To date, BFAR-7 collected a total sum of P3.3 million worth of fishing fines for this year alone, signifying that fishermen in the region still practice illegal fishing.

BFAR-7 said this would serve as a warning to the operators of Danish Seine or modified Danish Seine fishing method that they would face sanctions for practicing this highly destructive illegal way of fishing.

