Lapu-Lapu cops profiling those frequenting city hall compound

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) is now conducting a profiling of individuals who frequents the city hall compound.

Police Colonel Clarito Baja, LCPO director, said that this was part of their investigation in the burglary incidents that happened here.

Burglarized offices included the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), City Health Office, and the Civil Registrar’s Office.

“Naghimo tag profiling mga kining mga persons nga naa diri ba. Kanang mga parking boys, naa po’y mga murag fixers, kay kini man gud nga opisina duol sa LTO ibabaw,” Baja said.

(We are profiling persons here. Like the parking boys and there are also fixers because the office [Civil Registrar’s Office] is on the second floor of the the office of the LTO.)

Aside from this, Baja said that they were also reviewing the CCTV cameras located near these offices.

Baja also told CDN Digital that as of the moment, they did not yet have any persons of interest in those cases.

But he said that it would be a big possibility that the same group was the ones responsible for the burglaries.

City Civil Registrar Yolanda Pangatungan, however, said that after the theft in their office, they already implemented some measures to prevent this from happening again.

These include the installation of door locks in the three rooms inside their office as well as in the tellers’ windows.

She said that she also requested the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) to install two CCTV cameras inside their office.

