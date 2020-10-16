Mandaue: No COVID cases for Oct. 16

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City has recorded no new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) today, October 16, 2020.

That is according to the latest COVID-19 update released by the city’s Public Information Office in its Facebook page.

The number of active cases has dropped from 94 on October 14 to 88 today, October 16.

Aside from that, the city has also logged three new recoveries of the infection. The new recoveries are from Barangays Cubacub, Paknaan, and Tawason.

With the three recoveries, the number of recoveries in the city now stands at 2,112.

Meanwhile, the city’s COVID-19 related deaths remain at 158.

The Mandaue City PIO, however, clarified that the statistics on death was not reported on a daily basis.

The PIO said that it was a consolidation of COVID-19 related or incidental deaths.

This is because COVID-related or incidental deaths are officially encoded upon confirmation or verification through the availability of death certificates.

/dbs