Residents, local tourists told to book resort accommodations ahead of time

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Planning a beach outing on Sunday?

Make sure to make the necessary reservations ahead of time. This was the advice of Nagiel Bañacia, head of Lapu-Lapu City’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO).

Bañacia said that since the city remains under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), the operation of resorts here remains at 50 percent capacity. This means that only those who made prior bookings will be given priority.

“Reservation will be given top priority for resorts are only allowed, according to IATF rules, to accept guests 50 percent of their actual capacity. Cops will conduct regular inspections throughout the day tomorrow,” Bañacia said in a Facebook post this Saturday morning, October 17.

“We discourage walk-in clients to ensure the 50 percent allowed capacity [according to the] IATF rule,” he added.

IATF regulations also apply to the use of public and private resorts in the city.

“We must avoid [a] “fiesta-like scenario” in our beaches to avoid [the] second wave of infection,” he said.

Bañacia said that while the city government will now allow residents and other local tourists to enjoy its beaches, authorities and DRRMO personnel will be on standby to ensure compliance with Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) regulations and the city’s health protocols.

“Cops will set up quarantine checkpoints upon entry at the two bridges and in various parts in the tourism corridor of the city,” he said.

“Again this is in compliance with IATF rules and New Normal Tourism guidelines of the city as prescribed under the Executive Order of Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan” he added.