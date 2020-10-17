Talisay City active COVID-19 cases drop to 10

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City’s active coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases have dropped to 10 on October 15, 2020, after no new cases have been recorded.

The Talisay City Public Information Office said that the drop was due to two recoveries recorded on the same day.

This has been the lowest number of active cases Talisay City has recorded since June 2020, when the cases of the COVID-19 began to rise in the city.

The total number of confirmed cases is at 981, but 873 of these cases have recovered for a recovery rate of 89 percent.

No new deaths were recorded on October 15, 2020, maintaining the 98 death toll for a death rate of 9.9 percent.

There are only eight out of 22 barangays with at least one active case including Barangays Dumlog, Lawaan I, Lawaan III, Linao, Poblacion, San Isidro, San Roque, and Tangke.

The Talisay City government encouraged the public to continue practicing the health protocols such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and doing regular disinfection.

Since the public is now allowed to visit the cemeteries, the city government has begun monitoring all cemeteries in the city to ensure the public follow the health protocols.

The government hopes to prevent the spread of the virus this early Kalag-kalag season and encourages the public to cooperate.

/dbs