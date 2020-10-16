Number of active cases in Talisay City remains at 12 as of October 14 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Talisay City recorded two new cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) and two recoveries on October 14, 2020.

In a late night post on October 15, 2020, the Talisay City Public Information Office (PIO) revealed that the cases were recorded in Barangays Lawaan I and Linao.

The case in Barangay Lawaan I is that of a 37-year-old male who was swabbed on October 12, 2020, for influenza-like-symptoms.

Similarly, the case in Barangay Linao is that of a 52-year-old female who was swabbed on the same day for symptoms as well.

With the two recoveries recorded alongside the new cases, the city’s number of active cases remains at 12 out of the total 981 confirmed cases.

The number of recoveries is now at 871 for a recovery rate of 88.7 percent.

No new deaths were recorded on October 14, 2020, as the toll remains at 88.

Only 9 out the 22 barangays currently have active infections. /bmjo