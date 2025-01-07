Traslacion 2025: Mandaue preps nearly complete

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Preparations for the Traslacion here is almost complete, traffic officials from city’s Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) announced.

Team on Tuesday, January 7, revealed they will deploy approximately 100 personnel to manage traffic during Traslacion in Mandaue City this January 17.

Aside from further meetings with the Mandaue City Police Office to ensure order and peace, TEAM officer-in-charge (OIC) Head, Hyll Retuya, said that preparations are nearly complete with the agency already 99 percent ready for the event.

Traslacion is the traditional motorcade transporting the patron images of Sto. Niño and the Virgen de Guadalupe de Cebu from Cebu City to the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue City. It is among the activities in line with the Fiesta Señor and Sinulog celebration.

Retuya said that roads along the Traslacion route will be closed prior to the motorcade’s arrival in Mandaue City.

However, vehicles will still be allowed to pass these routes until the convoy reaches them to minimize disruption for commuters.

But he assured that the roads will reopen immediately following the motorcade’s passage.

The usual route of the motorcade starts at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu where the Misa de Traslacion will take place then traverses Osmeña Blvd., M.J. Cuenco Ave., Lopez Jaena St. via Central Nautical Highway, A. del Rosario St. and S.B. Cabahug St., until it reaches the National Shrine of St. Joseph Church in Mandaue City.

In prepartion for possible bad weather, Retuya said that they have prepared a contingency plan.

Should heavy rain result in flooding along Lopez Jaena St., the convoy will be redirected to the Barangay Subangdaku Flyover.

With the Sinulog celebrations approaching, Retuya also warned that heavier traffic is expected in the coming weeks.

He urged motorists and commuters to remain calm to prevent road rage and possible emergencies./mme

