Commemorating Cardinal Vidal’s 3rd death anniversary goes online

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A simple, virtual get-together marked the commemoration of the third death anniversary of the late Cebu Archbishop Emeritus Ricardo Cardinal Vidal.

Present Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma presided the Holy Mass on Sunday morning, October 18, marking the third year since Cardinal Vidal passed away which was livestreamed through the Archdiocese of Cebu’s Facebook page.

The live video, streamed from St. Joseph Private Chapel within the Archbishop’s Residence Compound, garnered over 6,000 views.

“It is precisely for love of his eminence that you want to be united as we celebrate his Mass and his third death anniversary,” said Palma in his homily.

“Let’s unite our hearts in this thanksgiving for such a humble man, a very faithful servant (to the Lord). Of course, we entrust him to the Lord of love (that) may he receive the peace, the fullness of life, joy he longs for,” he added.

Vidal passed away last October 18, 2017, after in a coma for several days. He was 86.

At that time, Vidal was the country’s most senior cardinal.

RELATED STORY: Continuing his legacy: The best birthday gift for the late Cardinal Vidal

For Palma, he remembered the late cardinal ‘almost like a father’ who would often check on the younger bishops on how they are faring with their lives here in Cebu.

“There are many things I treasured in my heart. Among others, the way he would deal with me, of course, being (part) of the younger sets of bishops, almost like his son,” said Palma.

Vidal’s third death anniversary also came at a time when the entire Roman Catholic Church is celebrating World Mission Day in which Palma said reflects accurately the late cardinal’s life.

“All of us have a mission in this world. The Lord has a purpose for us, and that is our mission… But in all of these I’m sure the likes of Cardinal Vidal will tell us, give to the Lord the glory that is His,” said Palma.

/dbs