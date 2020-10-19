CCTN offers 13 channels for free use to DepEd-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cine Cebu Television Network (CCTN), a local cable company in Cebu, is offering 13 cable channels for free to the Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) for the implementation of the agency’s TV-based instruction.

Nonito “Tatay Dodong” Limchua, owner of CCTN, offered 13 cable channels for free to DepEd-7 that it could use to air its lessons for learners.

“They are asking for one channel for this. And I said to my group, what will happen to this one channel? From kinder to K12, there are 13 grades in one channel,” Limchua said.

“What will happen to our children, to our learners? So these are our future leaders, unsa man atong buhaton ani (What will we do about this)? I said, anyway, we can afford to give even 13 channels to them,” he said.

Earlier today, October 19, the officials of DepEd-7 and CCTN signed a memorandum of agreement for the implementation of DepEd-7’s TV-based instruction.

TBI is one of the learning modalities adopted by the agency in this time of “new normal” due to the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Other modalities include modular distance learning, online learning, radio, and blended learning, which is a combination of the other modalities.

The 13 CCTN channels can be accessed by downloading the Cine Cebu mobile application. The monthly subscription of the mobile app is worth P300.

Subscribers can also avail through cable and internet packages offered by CCTN.

Dr. Salustiano Jimenez, DepEd-7 regional director, has also expressed his gratitude to CCTN for giving them free cable channels access for their TBI.

Salustiano, however, clarified that they would not force parents to subscribe to the CCTN’s mobile app, especially that this involves an amount of money.

“Now ang ato lang seguro, for the parents, especially that’s why I requested the superintendent of the Cebu province to have a survey. How many of the parents already have the television set, how many have the cable. So once they already have, makita naman, Jimenez said.

“It is not actually compulsory, we are not forcing our parents, our households, but what we will be doing is giving them the benefits that their children will get or the learners will get out of this kind of platform,” he said.ccg/dbs