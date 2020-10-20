Moneva replaces Hadjirasul as Cebu City RTC Executive Judge

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Judge Macaundas Hadjirasul has announced his replacement as executive judge of the Regional Trial Court in Cebu City after two years in service.

Hadjirasul said that he would now be replaced by Judge Marlon Jay Moneva of Branch 74 of the Cebu City RTC.

But before he officially vacates his post, Hadjirasul gave a brief of his accomplishments during his two-year term in a Facebook post, Monday night, October 19, 2020.

Despite some “shortcoming” that he may have had during his term, Hadjirasul said he was “proud” of at least two major achievements that he had made.

First, is the number of cases that the Regional Trial Courts in Cebu City have managed to collectively dispose of.

From January to September 2020 alone and despite the pandemic, the different RTCs in Cebu City managed to dispose of a total of 4, 612 cases or “more than 100 percent disposal rate because 4,330 cases were filed in the same period.”

Secondly, he said that they were able to minimize the spread of the coronavirus disease among the court employees.

“Of the 563 Cebu City Hall of Justice people, only 4 have been found COVID positive, and all of them have healed and been cleared.”

With Moneva’s assumption, Hadjirasul is asking colleagues in the justice department and the rest of the Cebuanos to give his successor the same welcome and support that was also extended to him when he assumed office in October 2018.

READ: Hadjirasul is new executive judge

“Thank you very much for all the cooperation and understanding which were extended to us in the past 2 years, especially the last 7 months. It’s been a great honor to serve,” Hadjirasul said./dbs