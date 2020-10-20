Signal No. 2 up over parts of Luzon as ‘Pepito’ intensifies into tropical storm

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 was hoisted over several parts of Luzon as Tropical Depression Pepito intensified to a tropical storm, the state weather said Tuesday.

In its 11 a.m. weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that “Pepito” was last spotted at 295 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora.

“Pepito” packed maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

The tropical storm was also monitored moving northwest at 25 kph.

Based on Pagasa’s forecast, “Pepito” is expected to make landfall over the coast of the Aurora-Isabela area between 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Because of rains brought by Pepito, TCWS No. 2 is hoisted over the following areas:

La Union

Ifugao

Benguet

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Pangasinan

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Aurora

the southern portion of Isabela (Palanan,San Mariano,Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Gamu, Burgos, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Cauayan City, Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Angadanan, Alicia, San Mateo, Ramon, San Isidro, Echague, San Agustin, Jones, Santiago City, Cordon),

the southern portion of Ilocos Sur (Sugpon, Alilem, Tagudin)

the northern portion of Zambales (Iba, Palauig, Masinloc, Candelaria, Santa Cruz, Botolan, Cabangan)

the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar)

TCWS No. 1 is also raised over the following areas:

Abra,

Kalinga

Mountain Province,

Bulacan

Pampanga

Bataan

Metro Manila

Rizal

the northern portion of Camarines Norte (Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga, Vinzons)

Catanduanes

the rest of the northern portion of Quezon (Infanta, Real)

the rest of Zambales

Pepito is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility Thursday morning and is expected to further intensify into a severe tropical storm that same day.