Gay is Okay! video is Apriel Smith’s way of thanking community for support

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Binibing Cebu 2017 Apriel Smith is making noise online as she released two music videos highlighting her roots and love for the LGBTA community.

Her first video released on October 16, 2020 was, in fact, titled “Roots.”

The video focused on Cebunao personalities like skating champion Margielyn Didal, Binibining Cebu 2018 Steffi Aberasturi, and Binibing Cebu 2019 Beatrice Luigi Gomez.

Also in the video was Cebuano tattooer Carlo Gabiana.

The video also highlighted Cebuano and small local businesses in Cebu.

From highlighting her roots, Smith then released a second video putting the LGBTQA community in the spotlight.

She made a lustrious video to the song of the Cebuano band Wonggoys, “Gay is Okay.”

This is her showing her support to the LGBTQA community here in Cebu, who she said, molded her into the person she now.

Among those who were highlighted was Dee Dee Villegas who is known for her bold move in embracing her sexuality and her love for the art of tattoo.

Also present was Bea Gomez and her girlfriend Kate Jagdon and young aspiring designer Robert Andrew Hiyas.

In her Facebook post yesterday, October 20, Smith posted:

“Today is a day of love. Just love.

v002: LOVE – You are beautiful. You are important. You are loved,”

Apriel Smith is representing Cebu Province in the Miss Universe Philippines 2020.

/bmjo