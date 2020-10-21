Pacers to tab Nate Bjorkgren as coach—reports

The Indiana Pacers plan to hire Nate Bjorkgren as their new head coach, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday.

Bjorkgren spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptors.

Bjorkgren, 45, coached in the G League before joining the Phoenix Suns in 2015-16, where he served as an assistant coach and player development coordinator.

He will take over the position formally held by Nate McMillan, who was fired in August after four seasons with Indiana.

The Pacers parted ways with McMillan after the team was swept out of the first round of the playoffs by the Miami Heat.

McMillan amassed a 183-136 record but was just 3-16 in the playoffs with the Pacers after leading them to the playoffs all four seasons.