Barangay officials, workers of Cebu town detained

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The village chief of Barangay Tubod in Barili town southwestern Cebu together with seven of his council members and six other barangay employees voluntarily surrendered to the police serving a warrant of arrest for graft and corrupt practices on Wednesday morning, October 21, 2020.

Police Capatain Romeo Caacoy Jr., commander of the Barili Police Station, said that Barangay Capatain Aurelio Mabano together with councilors Mercy Camonas, Romulo Omalay, Baleriano Mabano, Roy Tangarorang, Loreto Ejambre, Arthur Aranda, and Carlo Emnacen, all voluntarily surrendered after Barili policemen served the warrant and are now detained at the Barili Police Station.

Caacoy said the warrant for violation of Sec 3(B) of RA 3019, or the graft and corrupt practices act, was issued by Judge Anabelle Robles, assisting Judge of RTC Branch 60.

In an interview, Caacoy said that the warrant stemmed from the filed complaint of individuals over the irregularities of the social amelioration program (SAP) distribution, which was filed last May 26, 2020.

The court recommended a P90,000 bail for each official and employee for their temporary freedom.

The others who surrendered were barangay health workers Victoria Talara. Maricar Escabillas. Mary Jane Elizar, Modesta Mambinuyao, and Ludy Tanudra. Also included was Ruchina Panugaling, a parent leader of the 4Ps.

It could be remembered that investigation was conducted over government officials who were involved in the SAP distribution irregularities.

Read: 16 barangay officials, 27 others charged for ‘irregularities’ in SAP distribution

/bmjo