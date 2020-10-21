First COVID-19 case in PBA bubble ‘may be false positive’—joint statement

MANILA, Philippines — The first case of COVID-19 infection inside the PBA bubble in Pampanga “may be a case of false positive,” the league said Wednesday night.

In a joint statement, the PBA and Clark Development Corporation (CDC) and Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said the referee, who is asymptomatic, “yielded negative on the presence of COVID-19 virus” after undergoing antigen testing Wednesday afternoon.

“The referee will remain on strict 14-day quarantine at the Athletes’ Village in New Clark City, and will be subjected to another RT-PCR test to confirm the negative antigen result,” the statement read.

“All of the eight persons listed as the referees’ close contacts were also established and isolated within 12 hours. They will undergo another round of RT-PCR tests on Saturday, October 24.”

Games, which are being held at Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena & Cultural Center, pushed through as scheduled Wednesday with NLEX beating NorthPort, 102-88, while the match between Barangay Ginebra and Phoenix is being played as of posting.

“We would like to assure the public that the integrity of the bubble has not been compromised. Protocols have not been breached,” the statement added.

“As announced earlier, all games are allowed to continue as scheduled but with stricter measures at the Quest Hotel and Angeles University Foundation Arena. The continued cooperation of all participants is key in ensuring that the resumption of PBA’s 45th Season is safe and COVID-free.”