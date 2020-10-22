Cebu City’s active cases drop to 197

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The active cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) active cases in Cebu City have dropped to its lowest yet, at 197 as of October 22, 2020.

In a press conference, Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella said that with more recoveries and fewer new cases, the active cases dipped to less than 200.

The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) expects that the cases will further go down if the trend continues in the next weeks.

On October 21, 2020, the city recorded only seven cases out of 973 individuals tested on the same batch, yielding a positivity rate of 0.7 percent.

Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, the overseer for the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) in Cebu, said this was an indication of recovery for the city and success of the intervention of the IATF last July 2020.

Cimatu was in Cebu to be updated on the COVID-19 situation in the city three months after the hard lockdown in the city.

Labella said the city would continue to maintain the basic health protocols of the city and appealed to the public not to be complacent.

“Akong hangyo lang sa katawhan (I appeal to the people), we should never be complacent. We should always follow the basic health protocols,” said Labella.

The EOC said they would intensify surveillance and monitoring for the possible spread of the virus to conduct immediate intervention for positive cases. /dbs