Cebu City’s recovery rate now at 91 percent

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City is entering its eighth week under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) with its number of active cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) continually decreasing and its recoveries increasing.

Data from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), compiled by CDN Digital, showed that the city’s recoveries from October 11 to October 17 reached a total of 203.

As a result, the cumulative count of recovered COVID-19 patients in Cebu City is now at 9,274. This translates to a recovery rate of around 91.3 percent.

The city only logged 59 new cases during the period resulting in a drop in its active cases to only 213 as of Saturday, October 17.

Active cases refer to patients still infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The number of active cases in the city massively dropped from 350 on October 12 to only 230 on October 13 after health officials registered 120 new recoveries and only two new patients during the said period.

It was also the lowest count of new COVID-19 cases for Cebu City since June.

However, the city also logged four new COVID-19 related deaths from October 11 and October 17, bringing its total mortality count to 679. This brings Cebu City’s case-fatality rate to 6.7 percent.

Cebu City, whose MGCQ status began last September 1, has already documented a total of 10,166 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of October 17.

