‘Lighted candles should be put out after praying’

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Fire Station (MCFS) is reminding residents, who will pray and light candles for their loved ones from their homes this All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day celebrations to extinguish all candles after praying or before going to sleep.

“Ig human nato og ampo, ipalong lang kay para safe na ba kay makakuan pa nag fire incident,” said Bernard Batnag Jr., fire marshal of the Mandaue City Fire Station.

He also suggests lighting the candles outside of the house to avoid any incident.

Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes has ordered the closure of all cemeteries in the city during the All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day celebrations from October 29 to November 4.

Batnag said that the Mandaue City Fire Station had been conducting a recorrida in the barangays promoting fire safety tips to avoid starting a fire as well as reminding residents of the health protocols against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Meanwhile, the Mandaue City Fire Station has recorded a total of 67 fire cases from January to September this year, 35 of which are grass or post fires followed by residential fires.

Batnag said that electrical problems were the common cause of residential fires.

He said that they had recorded lesser fire incidents this year compared to the previous years.

“Karun kalabanan naa ra man sa balay, makabantay,” he said.

(Now, most people are in their homes, who are vigilant.)

