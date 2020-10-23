Metro Cebu to have fair weather on Oct. 23

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Metro Cebu is blessed with fair weather on Friday, October 23, 2020, the state weather bureau announced.

In its daily 9 a.m. weather forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) said the entire Central Visayas is not affected by any weather system as of the moment.

However, they are currently monitoring a low-pressure area (LPA) which, as of 4 a.m. on Friday, was spotted 1,145 kilometers east of Mindanao, and is projected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) within the day.

Citing their current data and models, state meteorologists also said chances of the LPA to intensify into a tropical depression in the coming days are high.

“Kay layo pa ang LPA sa Visayas, magpasulabi ang kainit karung adlawa nga naay posibleng pag pat-ak pat-ak nga uwan ug pagpangilat ngadto sa hapon hangtud gabii,” said Netherlen Delfin, weather specialst of Pagasa-Mactan.

(Since the LPA is still far from the Visayas, hot weather will prevail today with possible scattered rain showers and thunderstorms this afternoon until evening.)

Meanwhile, Delfin said Typhoon Saudel (locally named as Tropical Storm Pepito) has already exited PAR, and as of 3 a.m., was spotted 570 kilometers west of northern Luzon.

