With no new case and one recovery, active cases in Talisay City down to just 5

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Only five active cases are left in Talisay City after it recorded no new case of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) for the last three days.

Of the 982 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city, just five remain after no new case was reported in its latest update posted by the City of Talisay Public Information Office on Thursday night, October 22, 2020.

The update, which was as of October 21, showed that the five remaining active cases are from barangays Lawaan 1, Lawaan 3, Linao and San Isidro, which has two cases.

The recoveries, meanwhile, has reached 879 for a recovery rate of 90 percent. The number of COVID-related deaths remains at 98 for a death rate of 10 percent.

‘Battle of our lives’

Even with this development, Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas said the city will remain to be vigilant in the fight against the virus.

“I was quoted after my SOCA that I said we won this battle, I never said that. No one will ever win this battle, at least not yet. We continue to fight the battle of our lives. We remain vigilant here [in the] city,” Gullas said in a Facebook post.

He did credit, though, Talisaynons for their cooperation towards the city’s efforts.

“We haven’t won, but we have made big steps towards that because of the cooperation of all Talisaynons. Our success is yours as well,” he added.

The mayor said the five remaining active cases in the city have been accounted for and are isolated from the community.

/bmjo