No new COVID deaths reported in Central Visayas in two days – DOH

CEBU CITY, Philippines – It’s been two days since Central Visayas last logged deaths that are related to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the latest COVID-19 bulletin from the Department of Health show.

This means that the region’s death count has remained at 1,329 or a case fatality rate of 6.03 percent.

DOH-7, on the other hand, recorded 68 new cases, of which 23 and 21 came from the provinces of Negros Oriental and Cebu respectively.

Its latest bulletin also showed that Cebu City, once tagged as the epicenter of the virus outbreak in Central Visayas, only logged nine new patients on Friday, October 23.

The other new cases came from the cities of Mandaue – 7 and Lapu-Lapu City – 2 in Cebu province and the neighboring provinces of Bohol – 5 and Siquijor -1.

A total of 3,163 swab samples were processed in at least 14 DOH-accredited molecular laboratories in the region on Friday.

With the addition of the 68 new coronavirus patients, the total number of confirmed cases in Central Visayas already breached the 22,000-mark. New cases now total 22,023.

But recoveries in the region also continue to gradually increase with 38 more on Friday, bringing the total count to 19,754. This translates to a recovery rate of around 89.7 percent.

All provinces and highly urbanized cities in Central Visayas have been placed under the most relaxed form of community quarantine – modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) – wherein quarantine restrictions have been eased to pave the way to reopen more businesses.

