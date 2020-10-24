Siblings from Toledo try to walk to San Remigio to meet mom

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A twelve-year-old girl and a seven-year-old boy were seen walking the streets in Barangay Sto. Niño, formerly Barangay Mainggit, Toledo City on western Cebu on a Friday night, October 23, 2020.

Why?

The siblings have embarked on a journey on foot to San Remigio in northern Cebu to see their mother.

According to the Google map, Toledo City is 82.2 kilometers from San Remigio town.

The story of these siblings was posted by netizen Ike Harris, who took to his Facebook account about the children.

In their short conversation with the children, it was found out that the siblings were walking from Barangay Luray 2, Toledo City, where they were staying with their father, and were stopped at a checkpoint in Barangay Sto. Niño or Barangay Mainggit in Toledo City.

According to Harris’ post, the siblings were bringing with them a bag that contains things that can make a makeshift shanty for them to rest if night falls.

A candle was also found inside their bag with a few packs of biscuits to get them by.

Harris has no information on how the kids managed to walk away from their home in Toledo.

But authorities were then quick to help the children and placed them under the temporary care of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Toledo City until their mother could come to pick them up, Harris said.

Despite the distance and the risks, these children’s attempt to see their mother several kilometers away from them just goes to show how genuine children’s love is. /dbs