Bohol candidate bags most awards in Miss Universe PH 2020 preliminaries

MANILA, Philippines — Bohol beauty Pauline Amelinckx bagged the most awards in the preliminaries of the Miss Universe Philippines 2020 pageant.

In the event held Friday in Baguio City, Amelinckx got four out of the nine awards of the night, namely Miss Cetaphil Sun, Miss Creamsilk, Miss Downy Sweetheart, and Most Beautiful Face Award.

Meanwhile, Quezon City bet, De La Salle University volleybelle Michele Gumabao, was named Miss MG.

Miss Mandaue candidate Lou Dominique Piczon won Best in National Costume, while Iloilo candidate Rabiya Mateo got the Best in Swimsuit award.

Miss Parañaque Ysabella Ysmael meanwhile was named Best in Evening Gown.

More than 40 candidates are vying for Miss Universe Philippines 2020 title. The coronation ceremonies are set to be held at the Baguio Country Club on Sunday, Oct. 25.

/MUF